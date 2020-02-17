|
Banta, Bessie 1928—2020
Betty "Bessie" Marie Banta, 91, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. She was born June 12, 1928 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Charles and Jessie Wiley. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Henry Banta, brother Earl, sisters Dorothy and Louise, nephew Bobby Wiley, and niece Betty Jean O'Donnell. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Gary) Hill; granddaughter, Cynthia Hill; beloved brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Millie Wiley; nephew, Brian Wiley; and extended family. Betty was always a very attentive listener as well as a loving, kind and patient person. She had the wonderful ability to make a person laugh even through their tears. Her empathetic, caring personality was often accompanied by her wonderful sense of humor. Her commitment to family was unparalleled. At the time of her husband's death, her nephew Brian was involved in a terrible car accident which left him in a coma for five months. During this difficult time, Betty tirelessly helped her brother and sister-in-law care for Brian until he was finally able to come home. She was a former member of The East Livingston Baptist Church where she worked on the hospitality committee, was a former consigner at the Golden Hobby Shop in German Village, and a former member of the Red Hat Society. God gave her the gifts of creativity and craftsmanship and she loved hand-sewing and embroidering many types of dolls and animals, quilts and wall hangings. She was especially known for her beautifully detailed Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Funeral service Thursday 2 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Rev. Mark Green officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020