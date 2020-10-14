1/
Bessie E. "Betty" VanAtta
1920 - 2020
Bessie E. "Betty" Van Atta, age 100 passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1920 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Daniel and Cora McDaniel. Betty graduated from Central High School. She was a member of Eastern Starts and was a Girl Scout Leader. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Becky; grandson, Andy (Julie) Post; and great-grandsons, Tyler and Ryan. Private service will be held at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
