Jacob, Bessie1929 - 2020Bessie Jacob, age 91, of Lewis Center, passed away November 15, 2020 at home. Retired from Ameritech. Member of Newport United Methodist Church. Survived by sons, Paul (Michele) Jacob, Fairborn, Charles (Ann) Jacob, Groveport; daughters, Patti Lewis, Hilliard, Susan (Bill) Chadwick, Grove City, Annette (David) Brobeck, Lewis Center; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sisters, Jessie Miller and Gladys Buckley. Preceded in death by husband Paul Jacob, Sr., brothers Curtis, Ivan, Willis, Henderson and Fred Prince, sisters Vida Carrier and Ada Thompson. Private interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Pastor Larry Brown officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to either Newport United Methodist Church or Lithopolis United Methodist Church in her memory. Condolences can be can be sent to the family at www.spencefuneralhome.com