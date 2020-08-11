1/1
Bessie L. Mercer
1915 - 2020
Mercer, Bessie L.
1915 - 2020
Bessie Lucille Raimo Williams Mercer, age 104, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on November 13, 1915 to Nicholas and Delia Raimo. Preceded in death by her first husband Major Williams and second husband of 40 years Leonard Mercer, her only daughter Idella Bessie (Williams) Thornton, grandson David Smith and her siblings. Survived by her grandchildren, Charles Smith, Charlotte Scott, Ronald Smith and Tonya Diles; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and loving friends. Bessie was one of seven children and a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother providing a loving home for her family. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church which she cherished just as if they were her extended family. The comfort and care provided by the ministers. The love and respect given by all made her feel like she was the matriarch of the church. Visitation will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10am-12pm with funeral service to follow at 12pm at HEART & HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 2741 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43224. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park, Lewis Center, Ohio. Please visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory of Bessie. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and mask will be required.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
