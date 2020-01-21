Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Bessie M. Whittington


1936 - 2020
Bessie Marie Whittington, 83, passed away on January 19, 2020. Bessie retired after 25 years serving in health care from Doctors Hospital as a Nurse and later as Director of Nursing Education and Quality Assurance. She could step on your shoes and not mess up your shine. Bessie always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude that could be felt by everyone she came into contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Esther Eckard, sons Michael and Roger Whittington, brother John Eckard. Surviving family includes husband, Ronald G.; children, Cheryl (Pat) Moreland, Gary Hurwitz, Ron Whittington; sister, Mary (Jim) Meyer; brother, Gene (Mary) Eckard; special "daughter", Kim Nolan; grandchildren, Kristen Moreland, Brittni Moreland, Patrick (Lyndsey) Moreland, Garrett Hurwitz, Erika Hurwitz, Mikel Whittington, Theresa Whittington, Kara Galarza, Angela Jordan; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Eckard; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 2pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
