Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lincoln Park Community Baptist Church
675 E. Markison Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lincoln Park Community Baptist Church
675 E. Markison Ave.
Bessie Mae Jenkins


1930 - 2019
Bessie Mae Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Bessie Mae
1930 - 2019
Bessie Mae Jenkins, age 89. Sunrise January 30, 1930 and Sunset September 22, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lincoln Park Community Baptist Church, 675 E. Markison Ave., 43207. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Jenkins Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
