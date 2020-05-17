Bessie Majors
Majors, Bessie
Bessie Mae Majors, age 84; 11:00 a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12:00 Noon Private Family Funeral Service Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave.; Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
