Majors, Bessie
Bessie Mae Majors, age 84; 11:00 a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12:00 Noon Private Family Funeral Service Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave.; Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Bessie Mae Majors, age 84; 11:00 a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12:00 Noon Private Family Funeral Service Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave.; Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.