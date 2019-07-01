|
|
Reynolds-Chappelear, Bessie
1923 - 2019
Bessie Viola Reynolds Chappelear, age 96, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She retired from the State of Ohio. She was a military wife who moved numerous times and traveled overseas with her husband John Robert. Preceded in death by her loving husband, parents Harry and Nellie Reynolds and 3 brothers George, John and Harry. Survived by son, Robert L. (Wendy) Chappelear of Minnesota; 3 grandsons, Adam, Zachary (Tara), and Matthew; granddaughter, Megan (Toby); 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends including special niece, Barbara Ann Reynolds Brodek and caregiver, Winona Hicks. Visitation will be held at the O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., on Friday, July, 5 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment New Straightsville Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019