Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Reynolds-Chappelear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Reynolds-Chappelear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Reynolds-Chappelear Obituary
Reynolds-Chappelear, Bessie
1923 - 2019
Bessie Viola Reynolds Chappelear, age 96, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She retired from the State of Ohio. She was a military wife who moved numerous times and traveled overseas with her husband John Robert. Preceded in death by her loving husband, parents Harry and Nellie Reynolds and 3 brothers George, John and Harry. Survived by son, Robert L. (Wendy) Chappelear of Minnesota; 3 grandsons, Adam, Zachary (Tara), and Matthew; granddaughter, Megan (Toby); 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends including special niece, Barbara Ann Reynolds Brodek and caregiver, Winona Hicks. Visitation will be held at the O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., on Friday, July, 5 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment New Straightsville Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now