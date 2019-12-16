|
|
Cottrell, Beth Ann
1969 - 2019
Beth Ann (Morris) Cottrell, age 50, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Joyce (William) Guzick and Ike Morris. Beth is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Mike Cottrell; parents-in-law, Duane (Nancy) Cottrell; siblings, Bill (Jenni) Guzick, Mark Guzick, Sherrie (Steve) Howard, Becky (Larry) Salvito, Julie (Isaias) Lopez; sisters-in-law, Tracey Epley, Karen (John) Ferguson and Cindy Weidner; brother-in-law, Jeff Cottrell; special aunt, Judy Gillispie; special cousin, Karen (Renee) Rice; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Knox County, www.hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org/. Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5-7pm with a 7pm memorial service at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019