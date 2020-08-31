Eckels, Beth Barton
Beth Barton Eckels, 52, of Granville, Ohio, walked into God's arms on August 28, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her adoring family. Beth was born in Columbus, Ohio to Karen Sue Barton and the late James E. Barton. She was a 1985 graduate of Granville High School and attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She recognized her true passion for cosmetology soon thereafter, and started attending Ohio State School of Cosmetology. Upon graduating she worked at Charles Penzone Salon where she quickly gained a wonderful clientele who faithfully followed her to her own salon, Designs by Beth located in Granville. Over the years Beth had cared for the hair dressing needs of many of her clients who were facing their own cancer battle and the decisions that are made regarding their beautiful hair. Whether it was a private family gathering in the salon after hours, or a front porch "celebration" with friends and family, she always found the time, compassion and fortitude to take the battle off the shoulders of her friends and clients, while providing the grace and dignity required for the occasion. She was truly one of a kind. Beth valued friendship and was naturally a selfless person. She listened with compassion and cared immensely for her clientele, friends, and family. She always put others ahead of herself and had more friends than she could count. She carried herself with happiness and confidence every day of her life and often reminded her kids to "make someone else's day". She looked out for others and wished the best for everyone. She took tremendous pride in helping others in any way possible. Her laugh was infectious, and she had a great sense of humor. She cherished holidays, Halloween in particular. There are several children in Granville that can recall her visiting their elementary school for Halloween parties dressed as a witch. This was one of many things brought Beth great joy, but nothing did as much as being a mother and grandmother. Beth adored all animals, especially her dogs, Woody, Zeus, Hank and Stella. Beth found tremendous strength throughout her life in her relationship with God. She was a member of the Granville First Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in the Stephen Ministries, helping ease the pain of those facing some crisis in their life. In addition to her mother, Beth is survived by her loving husband, Richard A. Eckels; daughter, Bailey E. Blanchard (Quentin); son, Benton L. Blanchard; stepson, Alex Eckels; granddaughter, Harper E. Blanchard; sister, Brooke (Jerome) Datz; brother, Ben (Jennifer) Barton; stepmother; Kay Barton, nephews, James (Abby) Datz and Charles Barton; nieces, Hannah Datz (Dr. Langston Hughes) and Lilly Barton. The family would like to express unmeasurable gratitude to Julie Chaykowski, who dedicated every moment over the last 12 months to Beth's wellbeing and health. Visitation will be held for Beth on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4-7PM at the Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Road, Granville. A memorial service and life celebration will follow on SATURDAY, September 5, 2020 from 5-8PM at the Bryn Du Mansion. The family is establishing a scholarship focused on Cosmetology in Beth's memory. Please send memorial contributions to the Licking County Foundation, P.O. Box 4212, Newark OH 43058-4212 or make a contribution online to the Licking County Foundation's unrestricted fund in memory of Beth by visiting www.thelcfoundation.org
