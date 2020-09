Florio, Beth M.1935 - 2020Beth M. Florio, age 85, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-6pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. There will be a Celebration of Life Service outdoors Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30am at 5038 Lukens Rd, Grove City, Ohio with a graveside service to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com