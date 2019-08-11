|
|
Brailer, Betsey
1967 - 2019
Betsey Ann Brailer, age 51, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 9, 2019. Her beloved husband, Patrick of 28 years was by her bedside, as well as her father, William and stepmother, Kay Tittel; children, Katherine and Will Brailer and fur babies, Walter and Lucky. Betsey had many friends and family who were supportive during her battle against ovarian cancer, and you're invited to join us for a celebration of her life at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. 4 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a reception immediately following from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. to remember her silly sense of humor and fierce loyalty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pelotonia or any Animal Welfare organization. To sign Betsey's online guestbook or to share a special memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019