Betsy E. Whalen
1941 - 2020
Whalen, Betsy E.
1941 - 2020
Betsy Ellen Ross Whalen, 79, of Galena, died in her sleep on November 20, 2020. She was born on June 25th, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Wells and Florence Ross. She was married to Jedd Whalen on July 7, 1973 and he survives; also surviving are her two sons, Matt Whalen of Mount Victory and Ryan (Stephanie) Whalen of Galena; her two daughters, Sarah (Shawn) Hull of Ostrander and Stephanie Low of Young Harris, GA; nine grandchildren, Ethan, Erika, Keara, Nate, Zach, Elijah, Luke, Meredith and Little Betsy; one great-grandchild, Jude; nieces, Amy, Liz, Kim, Taylor and Peggy. Preceded her in death by her parents and sister, Sue Huprich. Betsy loved to read, cook for her family, golf, fish and knit her famous dish towels. She was the steady rock of her family and will be greatly missed. Betsy was a long time resident of Westerville Ohio where she raised her family. She graduated from Denison University in 1963, where she met her best friend Susan Ryzko, and became a social worker for the city of Columbus before staying home to raise her family. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11 am - 12 noon followed by a service at 12 noon, Rev. Jim Meacham, officiating. Private Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
