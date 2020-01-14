|
|
Smith, Bett
1924 - 2019
Born April 27, 1924 returned home peacefully to the heavens on December 30, 2019. Bett was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond L. and Cleo E. (Massey) Boord, sister Elizabeth C. Boord, brother Raymond L. Boord Jr., former husband John B. Kackley and husband Rodger N. Smith. She is survived by children, J. Brenton (Anita) Kackley, Darcy L. (Walter) Goldhardt, and Beth A. (Daniel) Kellett; stepsons, Rodger (Becky) Smith and Rex (Leslie) Smith; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Bett lived most of her life in Central Ohio, but also lived in Estero, Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who carefully provided for her family. Bett retired in 1988 from Whitehall City Schools as an administrator. She was a member of Central College Presbyterian Church and enjoyed bible study, home crafting/decorating projects, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Bett was loved by many and will be sorely missed by family, friends, and her good friend Joyce and caregiver Florence. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice and The Laurels of Gahanna, for the wonderful care they provided our mother. A memorial service will be held 12pm on January 25, 2020 at Central College Presbyterian Church (Chapel), 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville, 43081. Visitation from 11am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 www.Parkinson.org. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020