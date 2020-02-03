The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Buchanan

Add a Memory
Bette Buchanan Obituary
Buchanan, Bette
1930 - 2020
Bette Louise (Barker) Buchanan, age 89, passed away on January 29, 2020. She is survived by children, Robert Randall, Thomas Alan (Lisa) and Amy Brandon; grandchildren, Brandon, Slayter, Sean, Dustin and Jeremy; great grandchild, Penelope Jane. Bette grew up with her sister and two brothers in Middletown, Ohio; graduated from Middletown High School and Miami University with a Bachelor's in Education. She married Robert "Bob" Paul Buchanan on June 17, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Soon after they relocated to Olmstead Falls, Ohio where they raised their three children. Bette, a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed being a fulltime homemaker as well as sewing, gardening and volunteering at the local hospital gift shop. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bette's life on February 15 from 2-4pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now