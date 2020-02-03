|
|
Buchanan, Bette
1930 - 2020
Bette Louise (Barker) Buchanan, age 89, passed away on January 29, 2020. She is survived by children, Robert Randall, Thomas Alan (Lisa) and Amy Brandon; grandchildren, Brandon, Slayter, Sean, Dustin and Jeremy; great grandchild, Penelope Jane. Bette grew up with her sister and two brothers in Middletown, Ohio; graduated from Middletown High School and Miami University with a Bachelor's in Education. She married Robert "Bob" Paul Buchanan on June 17, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Soon after they relocated to Olmstead Falls, Ohio where they raised their three children. Bette, a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed being a fulltime homemaker as well as sewing, gardening and volunteering at the local hospital gift shop. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bette's life on February 15 from 2-4pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020