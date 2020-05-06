Coles, BetteBette A. Coles, 75, born November 2, 1944 in Dunbar, WV, passed away March 28, 2020 at the Kobacker House. Bette was a graduate of Dunbar High School (1962), West Virginia State College (B.A., 1966) and University of Kentucky (M.A., 1968). She was a member of Karl Road Baptist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a 40+ year employee of Columbus City Schools. Predeceased by husband Harold G. Coles, son Jesse Coles, parents Valentino and Jessie Mae Della Flora, and brother Carl. Survived by daughters, Olympia Della Flora and Valentina Coles; sister, Virginia Beaver; granddaughter, Jessena Coles; son-in-law, Jason Williams; sister-in-law, Mildred Della Flora; special friend, Avertis Dawson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to current public health restrictions, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Kobacker House (614)544-GIVE (4483), or Karl Road Baptist Church (614)885-3929. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To express condolences to Bette's family, please visit her online tribute wall at