Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Parsons Baptist Church
3930 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Parsons Baptist Church
3930 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
Bette Upton


1932 - 2019
Bette Upton Obituary
Upton, Bette
1932 - 2019
Bette L. Upton, age 87, of Grove City, passed away at her home on November 19, 2019. She was a member of Parsons Baptist Church and retired from Big Bear. Bette is survived by her husband of 67 years of marriage, John Upton; sons, Kerry (Sharon) Upton and John Upton; grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Amber, Misty, and Zac; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lily, Lyla, and Harper; sister, Ann (Joe) Creech; Coe Sanson, Brenda Abram; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Parsons Baptist Church, 3930 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. Pastor Charles Blake officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Bette's online guest book please visit graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
