Bette Young
Young, Bette
1937 - 2020
Bette Young, age 83, passed away on November 17, 2020 due to the complications of Covid-19. Preceded in death by husbands Michael Young and Robert Roth, father Richard Abel and mother Gussie Seiden. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Michael Grimes) Roth Fay and Diane (Frank) Helbig; son, David Roth; sisters, Babette Feibel and Susan (Rolf Sauer) Maxman; step-sons, Jeff (Betsy Mahoney) Young and Marty Young; step-daughter, Janet Young; grandchildren, Jackie (Blake) Banks, Mackenzie Fay, Charlie Fay, Aaron and Macey Helbig and Noah Roth; great grandchildren, Carter and Wyatt Banks; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at Green Lawn - Temple Beth Shalom section. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kensington Place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covid-19 response fund of Mt. Carmel Foundation at https://donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org/COVID-19 or Columbus Jewish Historical Society at www.columbusjewishhistory.org Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Epstein Memorial Chapel
