Young, Bette
1937 - 2020
Bette Young, age 83, passed away on November 17, 2020 due to the complications of Covid-19. Preceded in death by husbands Michael Young and Robert Roth, father Richard Abel and mother Gussie Seiden. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Michael Grimes) Roth Fay and Diane (Frank) Helbig; son, David Roth; sisters, Babette Feibel and Susan (Rolf Sauer) Maxman; step-sons, Jeff (Betsy Mahoney) Young and Marty Young; step-daughter, Janet Young; grandchildren, Jackie (Blake) Banks, Mackenzie Fay, Charlie Fay, Aaron and Macey Helbig and Noah Roth; great grandchildren, Carter and Wyatt Banks; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at Green Lawn - Temple Beth Shalom section. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Kensington Place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covid-19 response fund of Mt. Carmel Foundation at https://donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org/COVID-19
or Columbus Jewish Historical Society at www.columbusjewishhistory.org
