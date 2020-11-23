1/1
Bettie J. Mija
1930 - 2020
Bettie J, Mija, age 90, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife for 51 years to the late Theodore Mija. Loving mother to Theodore Mija (Margaret) of Holly Ridge, NC, Timothy J. Mija (Luisa) of Columbus, OH, Tamara J. Wagner (Darrold) of St. Charles, MO. Grandmother of Kate, Lindsay, Andrew and Danielle Mija, Tyler and Carly Wagner; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a service celebrating Bettie's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bettie's memory may be made to your favorite charity. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
