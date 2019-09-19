|
|
Jenkins, Bettie
1943 - 2019
Bettie L. Jenkins, age 75. Sunrise October 22, 1943 and Sunset September 18, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, 1311 E. Hudson Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The JENKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019