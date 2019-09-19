Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
1311 E. Hudson Street.
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
Bettie Jenkins


1943 - 2019
Jenkins, Bettie
1943 - 2019
Bettie L. Jenkins, age 75. Sunrise October 22, 1943 and Sunset September 18, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, 1311 E. Hudson Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The JENKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
