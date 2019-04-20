|
|
Sherman, Bettie S.
1929 - 2019
Bettie S. Sherman passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 89. She is survived by her children Steven (Judy) Sherman, Susan Hue, and Shawn Garrett; daughters-in-law Pamela Sherman, and Susan Sherman; grandchildren Elaine (Stephen) Barber, Justin (Amber) Hue, Benjamin (Laura) Hue, Michael Hue, Victoria Sherman, Alexandra Sherman, Joshua Garrett, Matthew Garrett, Ashley Garrett, Whitney (Doug) Hill, Jillian Sherman, and Johnathan Back; great grandchildren Ethan, Spencer, Aliza, Nicholas, Oliver, and Larkin; her brother Sidney (Janet) Fox; and lifelong friend Barbara Freeman. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Kevin Sherman and Allan Sherman; son-in-law David Garrett, and granddaughter Samantha Sherman. Bettie's family will greet guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with a funeral service starting promptly at 10 a.m. Rabbi Rick Kellner will officiate with burial following in B'nai Jacob Cemetery. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bettie's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019