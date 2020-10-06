Goodyear, Betty A.
1927 - 2020
Betty A. (Hinderer) Goodyear, age 93, of Groveport, formerly of Worthington, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away with loved ones near her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Betty was born in Portsmouth South Sea, England to her parents, Giuseppe and Doris (Pragley) Salvi. She lived through the Blitzkrieg, prior to being one of the many children shipped out of London to Wales for their protection. Betty was married to her first husband, Howard in 1945 and moved to the US after World War II ended. She was active in international dance both as a competitor and an instructor. Betty loved to travel especially going back to her homeland and her dad's birthplace Italy. She was very involved in the development of her home's English style garden. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years Howard Hinderer and her daughter Peggie Ann (Hinderer) Leckrone. Betty is survived by her current husband, John Goodyear; son, Randil (Karen) Hinderer; step-children, Jeff (Terri) Goodyear, Joni (Bart) King, Jay (Jill) Goodyear, and Jami (Barry) Kirby; grandchildren, Richard Hinderer, Robert (Jennifer) Hinderer, Gabrielle Ehni, Allei Behrens, Sydney King, Olivia Czech, Madelyn Goodyear, Jordan Schockling-Kirby, Hannah Kirby, Cole Kirby, and Payton Kirby; great-grandsons, Renton Hinderer, Eli Hinderer and Rowan Hinderer; brother, Angelo (Inge) Salvi; nieces, Corrine (Salvi) Jones and Rochina (Salvi) Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1PM at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home located at 436 North Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio. It is requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Columbus Area Humane Society (https://www.columbushumane.org/give
), Cat Welfare (http://www.catwelfareassoc.org/
) or to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) (https://support.peta.org/page/6857/donate/1
).