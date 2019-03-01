|
Rea, Betty A.
1933 - 2019
Betty Ann Rea, age 85, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born on December 22, 1933 in Union County, Ohio to the late Mitchell and Mable Eastman. Betty was known as a loving mother and also the very best grandmother. She worked as the head cook for many of the Gahanna City schools for several years. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her children, Madeline (James) Fogg, Debra (Robert) Hicks, Bonnie (Pat) Davis, Robert (Terri) Rea, Jeffrey (Susan) Rea; grandchildren, Scott Fogg, Robert Hicks, Chad (Nicole) Azeltine, John (Toni) Jacobs, Aaron (Andy Thompson) Rea, Courtney and Madisson Rea; many great-grandchildren; and numerous loving family members. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A brief Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mifflin Cemetery, 218 Agler Road, Gahanna, Ohio, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.alzfdn.org/ To share memories and leave condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019