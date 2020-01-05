|
|
Hague, Betty Ann
1933 - 2020
Betty Ann Hague, age 86, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Stonespring Rehab Center. Born Sept. 30, 1933 in Morgan County to the late James A. and May (Bankes) Fitch. She was a graduate of Homer-Union High School in Morgan County. Betty worked for many years as a secretary for Pure Oil in Columbus prior to becoming a housewife and mother. She was a member of Pickerington Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Hague in 2000, she is survived by her children, Roberta (Mike) Russell, Harvest, AL, James (Tammie) Hague, Centerville, Clyde (Susan) Hague, Indianapolis; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeremy) Galloway, Allison (Wes) Brown, Patrick Hague, Megan Hague, Tyler (Whitney) Hague, Heather Hague; great-grandchildren, Paxton Anglada, Mara Hague, Eliot Galloway, Madelyn Brown; sister, Dorothy Mae (Richard) Ross, Bexley; sister-in-law, Darline Crothers; brother-in-law, David Yarger; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 10:30 am Thursday with Pastor Anthony Rex officiating. Interment will follow at Field of Honor Cemetery in Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020