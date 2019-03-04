|
Blair, Betty
Betty Jean Blair, age 84, of Columbus, died peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Heartland of Uptown Westerville surrounded by her loving family. Born March 2, 1935 in Galena to the late Noah and Margretta Jackson. Betty enjoyed working around the house, making candy, canning fruits and vegetables, sewing, quilting and collecting tea cups. She had a happy, upbeat demeaner and was most proud of raising her two sons. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by a brother Paul Jackson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, William J. Blair, Jr.; sons, Jed Blair of New Philadelphia and Doug (Jinda) Blair of Delaware; brother, Bob (Nancy) Jackson of Marysville; sisters, Opal Denty of Delaware and Muriel Bingley of Florida; grandchildren, Tabatha, Sylvia, Dy, Sambo, Kelsey and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Alissa, Aria, Douglas, Dy Jr., Amanda, Thyler, A.J., Asher, Owen, Charlotte, Dominic, Evelyn and Annie. Funeral Service 12 Noon on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving callers from 10 am until time of service. Carlton Schooley and Curtis Bauske, officiating. Interment Galena Cemetery. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Betty's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019