The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Brandt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Brandt Obituary
Brandt, Betty
Betty Jane McKinley Brandt, age 96 of Hillsboro, formerly of Columbus, Indian Lake and Fort Myers, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1923 in Columbus Ohio to the late Clifford and Nellie (Jay) McKinley. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bert Brandt, her sisters and brother Elizabeth (Curtis) Coate, Jay (Frankie) McKinley, and Mary Ann (Robert) Lambert. She is survived by her children Bonnie Jean (James) Kinzer, Barrie D. (Kathy) Brandt, Brad D. (Suzanne) Brandt; grandchildren Douglas (Natalie) Kinzer, Karrie (Mike) Brandt, Kasey Brandt, Alex (Christine) Brandt, and Erik (Cierra) Brandt, great-grandchildren Bo and Luke Kinzer and Charlotte Brandt. She also has many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Betty was a member of the Sharon Hts. Civic Club, volunteered at the Sharon Elementary School and for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She cared for her family and raised them by the "golden rule". Calling hours will be Friday May 17, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington, Ohio. A family graveside service will be held in Hillsboro, Ohio on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Randy Warner as Celebrant. Contributions may be made to honor her to: Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and CVB, Fireworks 2019, 8200 State Route 366 PO Box 717 Russells Point, OH. 43348. Condolences to: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now