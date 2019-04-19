Brandt, Betty

Betty Jane McKinley Brandt, age 96 of Hillsboro, formerly of Columbus, Indian Lake and Fort Myers, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1923 in Columbus Ohio to the late Clifford and Nellie (Jay) McKinley. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bert Brandt, her sisters and brother Elizabeth (Curtis) Coate, Jay (Frankie) McKinley, and Mary Ann (Robert) Lambert. She is survived by her children Bonnie Jean (James) Kinzer, Barrie D. (Kathy) Brandt, Brad D. (Suzanne) Brandt; grandchildren Douglas (Natalie) Kinzer, Karrie (Mike) Brandt, Kasey Brandt, Alex (Christine) Brandt, and Erik (Cierra) Brandt, great-grandchildren Bo and Luke Kinzer and Charlotte Brandt. She also has many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Betty was a member of the Sharon Hts. Civic Club, volunteered at the Sharon Elementary School and for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She cared for her family and raised them by the "golden rule". Calling hours will be Friday May 17, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington, Ohio. A family graveside service will be held in Hillsboro, Ohio on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Randy Warner as Celebrant. Contributions may be made to honor her to: Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and CVB, Fireworks 2019, 8200 State Route 366 PO Box 717 Russells Point, OH. 43348. Condolences to: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 16, 2019