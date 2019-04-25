|
Bridges, Betty
1931 - 2019
Betty Jo Bridges, age 88. Sunrise March 5, 1931 and Sunset April 20, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The BRIDGES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019