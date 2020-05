Cairelli, Betty1922 - 2020Betty Ellen Cairelli, 97, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A retired engineer at Ohio Bell with 33 years of service. Preceded in death by husbands Gail Snell and Louis Cairelli, son-in-law Russell Echelbarger. Survived by children, Sharon Echekbarger, Karen Cairelli, Sandy Cairelli and Larry (Tina) Cairelli; grandson, Lee Echelbarger; great grand-daughter, Bella; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Graveside service will be held Thursday at 11a.m. following COVID-19 guidelines. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com