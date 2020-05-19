Cairelli, Betty
1922 - 2020
Betty Ellen Cairelli, 97, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A retired engineer at Ohio Bell with 33 years of service. Preceded in death by husbands Gail Snell and Louis Cairelli, son-in-law Russell Echelbarger. Survived by children, Sharon Echekbarger, Karen Cairelli, Sandy Cairelli and Larry (Tina) Cairelli; grandson, Lee Echelbarger; great grand-daughter, Bella; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Graveside service will be held Thursday at 11a.m. following COVID-19 guidelines. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020.