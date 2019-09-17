|
|
Castle, Betty
1930 - 2019
It is with great sadness we share the passing of Betty Jean (Mize) Castle at The Middleton in Granville, Ohio on September 16, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Gerald Eugene Castle, her parents James and Jane Newell Mize, beloved siblings Josephine, Wallace, William and Ernest. She was born on May 26, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by daughters, Deborah (Sam) Waltz, Rebecca (Henry) West; four grandchildren, Sara (Tom) Mench, Adam (Amy Liu) Waltz, Natalie (Jeremy) Nicodemus and Ashley (Nick) West; three great grandchildren, West Lee Nicodemus, Porter Gene West (born on Gene's birthday in 2017) and Evelyn Yiwei Waltz; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Betty loved being a homemaker and dedicated her life of unwavering love and devotion to all of her family. She was at her happiest when feeding family and friends by hosting meals in her beautiful country kitchen "on the farm." The family will receive friends at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, 7915 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on Friday, September 20, 2019, 6-8p.m. The family would like to thank the care givers at the Middleton Retirement Community and Brookdale Hospice for their exceptional care of Betty. Private graveside service will take place at Glen Rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Brookdale Hospice, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 250, Westerville, Ohio 43082 or The Middleton, 1500 Weaver Drive, Granville, Ohio 43023. With grateful appreciation to the Pfeifer Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019