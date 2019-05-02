Services Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home 515 High Street Worthington , OH 43085 614-885-4006 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Cline-Cunningham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Cline-Cunningham

Betty Ann Miller Cline-Cunningham, passed away peacefully at her home on May 1, 2019, with family by her side. She was born August 17, 1930, and was the daughter of Ray W. and Miriam L. Charlton Miller. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ralph William Cline, her parents, her sister Marilyn (Molly) Stevenson, and her brother Ray Charlton Miller. Betty is survived by her spouse, Raymond P. Cunningham; her beloved sister, Nancy M. Butts; and her children, William Cline, Gayle (Steve) Swank, and Cindy (Steve) Sabo; her stepchildren, Douglas (Becky Asedillo) Cunningham, John (Maria) Cunningham, and Amy (Edward McGinnis) Armstrong. Her legacy will continue with her six grandchildren, William (Jennifer) Cline, Brian (Mindy) Cline, Molly (Paul) Johns, Danny (Jessie) Swank, Nicklaus Sabo, Michelle (Corey) Woomer; and 11 great grandchildren, Will, Chase, and Paige Cline, Reese and Cole Cline, Abby and Josie Johns, Clara, Caroline, and Will Swank, and Lincoln Woomer. Betty graduated from North High School Class of 1948 before attending The Ohio State University. She worked for the state of Ohio as a secretary with the highway department for several years before retiring to become a full time mother and homemaker. Betty always felt it was important to give back to her community and was active with various volunteer activities throughout her life. She was chairperson of the geranium sales with Delta Gamma Columbus Alumnae organization. Her activities with Twig raised money for the Children's Hospital in Columbus. For years she was a docent at the Columbus Zoo and she was a 30 year volunteer at the Murfield Memorial Golf Tournament each May. Betty was active in her church as well as a monthly volunteer at the United Methodist Free Store in downtown Columbus and as a Sunday secretary. Betty was always known for her athleticism and her competitive spirit. She started at an early age with dance, even performing at the Hartman Theater in downtown Columbus with her sister, Nancy. She was captain of many of her high school sporting teams and of the varsity cheerleading squad of the North High Polar Bears. Betty was a charter member of the Worthington Hills Country Club where she organized a bowling league and excelled in various other leagues around the city. She was an exceptional golfer and maintained a very active golfing schedule. Betty participated in competitive play well into her 80's. She was also an avid bridge player earning master points with Ray as her partner. Betty touched many lives and was an inspiration to those close to her. She will be remembered for the kindness she showed to all who knew her, her donation of time and energies to those she didn't know, and her love and caring for her family. Gramma Betty will be remembered as a hands-on gramma who participated in her grandkids lives on every level. Her gramma titles over the years shifted from devoted cheerleader to Yahtzee player, to basketball star, to Domino Queen. Her great-grand children will remember her for her gentleness and love, and her trips with them on the Polar Express. A memorial service will be held May 8, 2019, at 1PM with a celebration of Betty's life to follow from 2-4PM at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 West Henderson Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maple Grove UMC or Hospice Home Heath Foundation, 180 E Broad Street, 31st Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries