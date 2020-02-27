|
Corn, Betty
1928 - 2020
"Just say of me, when my last hour slips like one bright leaf to softy rest among the others… 'Life was Summer to the heart of one who died believing she was young.'" Grace E. Easley
Betty Beatrice (Hill, Hall) Corn, 91, died on February 9, 2020 at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. An optimist and hopeless romantic, Betty always had a smile for everyone. She was born March 11, 1928, in Darbyville, Ohio, to the late Orville and Beatrice (Secoy) Hill. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved first husband Gerard Hall, sister Alice (Hill) Ternent, mother-in-law Marion Hall, stepmother Norma Hill, and brothers-in-law Dick Brandt and David Burton. She is survived by husband, Donn Corn; sister, Linda (Hill, Brandt) Burton; brother-in-law, Jim Ternent; children, Janice Hall, Lisa (Hall) Brush, and Stephen Hall (Maria); grandchildren, Sarah Babcock, Nathan Brush (Samantha), Jeff Brush, Elizabeth Zimmerman, and McKinley grandsons, Jason (Jamie), Casey (Amanda), and Taylor; half-brother, Bob Hill (Chris); great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Calvin Brush; Grayvin and Dade Babcock; and Avery, Carter, Zachary, Jayna, and Gavin McKinley; nieces, Anita Smith, Mindy Arndt, Cynthia Camburn, Julie and Becky Brandt, Jennifer Hillery, and Amy Niederst. Betty Hill, who was a voracious reader and played classical piano, believed life is like a piano, what you get out of it depends on how you play it. At Upper Arlington High School (1946) she served as school newspaper editor and president of the journalism club. At Ohio State University she earned a BA in education and years later returned to complete a MA in Special Education. She taught first grade and worked twenty-two years in special education at Barrington Elementary, Upper Arlington. She loved teaching her students. Betty was active as a Girl Scout leader, in Columbus Childhood League, Vaud-Villities, First Community Church Couples Group, and Tri-Delta sorority. A member of Prescott United Methodist Church, she performed in bell and voice choirs. A highlight was singing the Messiah along with 250 voices and orchestra at Yavapai College. She traveled widely to Europe, the Caribbean, China, Thailand, Hawaii, and road trips across North America from Newfoundland to Key West to British Columbia. In China, she climbed the Great Wall, saw the Xian Terracotta Warriors, and hand-fed pandas in Chengdu. An avid animal lover, a pet dog was always by her side, with a special fondness for her pugs. Her memory will be cherished. A grave site service will be held on March 6 at 1:30 pm at Muhlenburg-Darbyville Cemetery (Section 9, Lot 95), 16905 London Rd., Darbyville, Ohio (740-474-1717). Jason McKinley of Vineyard Church of Delaware County will officiate. Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113 (wellmanfuneralhomes.com) will accept memorial tributes and flowers. Donations can be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020