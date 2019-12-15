The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Shroyer Funeral Home
1278 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43222
614-274-1161
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Davis Obituary
Davis, Betty
Betty Sue Davis, age 74 of Columbus, died Friday December 13, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her sons Jackie Lee Davis and Gregory Allen (Sachiko) Davis, grandson Toma Allen Davis, sister Nancy Leigh and other relatives and friends. A graveside service for Betty will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 12:30pm at the Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-SHROYER FUNERAL HOME, 1278 West Broad Street, Columbus Ohio. Condolences to www,rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Shroyer Funeral Home
Download Now