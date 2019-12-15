|
Davis, Betty
Betty Sue Davis, age 74 of Columbus, died Friday December 13, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her sons Jackie Lee Davis and Gregory Allen (Sachiko) Davis, grandson Toma Allen Davis, sister Nancy Leigh and other relatives and friends. A graveside service for Betty will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 12:30pm at the Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-SHROYER FUNERAL HOME, 1278 West Broad Street, Columbus Ohio. Condolences to www,rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019