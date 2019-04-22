|
|
Dillard, Betty
1944 - 2019
Betty J. Dillard, age, 75. Sunrise March 28, 1944 and Sunset April 17, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The DILLARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019