Betty Doersam

Doersam, Betty
Betty A. Doersam, age 89, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Past member of St. Philip Church. Member of Daughters of Mary, Whitehall Senior Citizens and St. Mary Church. Volunteer at Muscular Dystrophy and Grant Hospital. Preceded in death by husband Robert, sons Paul C. and Francis M. Survived by sons, Robert Jr. (Susan), William E. (Brenda), Mark F. (Shelly); daughters, Ann (Pat) Bristle, Beth Mitchell, Theresa (Jeff) Armentrout; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 4-6pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at St. Mary Church, 684 S 3rd St., German Village. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery.To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
