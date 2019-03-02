|
|
Bailey, Betty E.
1930 - 2019
Betty E. Bailey, 88, passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Conley, several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, George, daughter, Patsy (John) Hart, grandchildren, William (Tiffany) Hart, David (Shelly) Hart, great-grandchildren, Alex, Megan, step-children, George (Rhonda) Bailey, Dinah Ferguson, John Bailey, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019