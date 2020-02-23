|
Chapple, Gates, Schleicher, Betty E.
1922 - 2020
Betty E. Chapple, age 97, passed away February 22, 2020. Formerly of Akron, Ohio and later lived in North Canton and Alliance. Graduate of Kenmore High school, Class of 1939, Akron, OH. Former medical secretary for Dr. W.T. Bucher in Akron. Longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Akron and recently a member of St. Jacob's, North Canton. Longstanding member of the Fern Leaf Chapter No. 422 O.E.S. where she was Past Worthy Matron. Very active member of the Alliance Shrine club. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Veva Willis, husbands Charles K. "Bud" Gates, William H. Schleicher and Paul W. Chapple, brother Don Willis, stepson David Chapple. Survived by daughter, Lynette Rice; sons, Geoffrey (Christine) Schleicher and William H. Schleicher; stepson, James Chapple, step daughter-in-law, Marilyn Chapple; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Prayer Service to begin at 4 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio under the direction of the Clark – Kirkland Funeral Home. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Camp Luther, c/o Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Ohio, 863 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, 0H 43081. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020