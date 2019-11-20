|
|
Watts, Betty Ellen
Betty Ellen Watts. She always gave nothing less than her very best and loved others greatly, especially her family. Betty Ellen (Longshore) Watts left this world peacefully at Willow Brook Christian Village, Monday, November 18, 2019 shortly after her 97th birthday, with her family by her side to express their great love. She was born in Sunbury November 7, 1922 to the late James Lester Longshore and Ina Lillian (Adams) Longshore. Betty graduated from Sunbury High School in 1940 and on March 17, 1942, married Charles (Sam) Watts. She worked for the Farm Bureau (Nationwide) and later designed the advertisement layout for The Sunbury News, retiring in 1986. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, brother Russell, sisters Violet and Darlene, and stepmother Beatrice (Goings) Longshore. Left to treasure her memory are children, Steven (Joeleen) Watts of Hilliard; Rene' (Larry) DeMint of Sunbury; grandchildren, Joe and Zachary Watts, Matthew DeMint, Autumn (Nathan) Tilton; six wonderful great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy; brothers, Ken (Julia) and Phil (Judy), all of Sunbury; as well as many nephews and nieces. Calling hours Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 SR-61 at SR-3, Sunbury, OH. Calling hours Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10-10:30a.m. at Vans Valley Community Church, 14440 SR-37, Sunbury, OH with funeral immediately following. Special thanks and love to the staff at Willow Brook and Heartland Hospice. Full obituary details at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Watts family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019