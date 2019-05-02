|
Ept, Betty
1928 - 2019
Betty Lou Ept, age 90, of Pickerington, died May 2, 2019 at Altercare in Canal Winchester. She was born October 12, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Espie and Anna Jackson. She belonged to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Preceded in death by her husband Charles "Charlie" Ept and her sister Virginia Flesher. Betty is survived by her nephew, Robert (Sandra) Flesher; great-niece, Angel (Ben Dumbauld) Flesher and their son, Nicholas "Nico"; her dog, Bell; and special friends, Robert and Thelma Steele, Eleanor Conner, Mary Mika, Vickie and Jack Knisley, Jan Hatton, Donna Breitinger, Barb Smithberger and Shirley Hamilton. Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME& CREMATORY. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
