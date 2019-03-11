|
|
Fetter, Betty
1939 - 2019
Betty L. Fetter, age 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1939 in Pikeville, KY to the late Mont and Oma Coleman. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christina M. Blaker and sister Arlene Elswick. Betty will be truly missed by her loving husband of nearly 57 years, Thomas J. Fetter; children, Timothy (Karla) Fetter and Theresa Walker; grandchildren, Cierra (Brandon) Salamone, Hannah Fetter, Joe Henderson, and Brina Bennett; great-grandchildren Brayden and Holden; siblings, Sandy Collins and George (Annie) Coleman, in addition to many nieces and nephews, Suzanne Martello and Kathy Bennett; and a host of many family and friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockborne, Ohio. To share memories and leave condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019