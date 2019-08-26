|
Finelli, Betty "Betsy"
Betty "Betsy" Jane Myers Finelli, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the young age of 71 following a 10 year battle with Alzheimers. Betsy was born on November 25, 1947 in Coshocton to the late Betty J (VanHise) Myers and Harvey P Myers. After living briefly in Dover, Ohio, Betsy and her family moved back to Columbus to be closer to her Grandparents Flora and Albert VanHise, owners of the VanHise furniture company. She was a 1966 graduate of Brookhaven High. Throughout her life, Betsy shared a love for antiques and classic automobiles, driving numerous 4th of July parades throughout Columbus. Betsy was employed as a Teller at the Linden Branch of the Ohio National Bank. She later became a stay at home Mom raising her children, Len and Tami. After several years, Betsy returned to the workforce employed by Trinity Insurance and finally Nationwide, where she retired. In her retirement years, Betsy loved to vacation with her friends and taking summer drives in her convertible. She also enjoyed the fellowship in a bible study she participated in, hosted by Flora (Tete) Scono and Patricia Eisenman. Betsy was a regular attendee at Karl Rd Baptist Church. Betsy will be missed for her infectious smile, entertaining dinner parties, her immense humor and her kindness. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Grandparents, best friend Thea Theresa (Anderson) Cesner, former husband Leonard D. Finelli III and a half brother Ron Myers. She is survived by her son, Leonard Daniel (Morgan) Finelli IV; daughter, Tami Maria (Rodney) Beneker; Godson, Jeffrey M. Cesner II; brother, Albert (Becky) Myers; granchildren, Jillian Finelli, Joseph Finelli, Spencer Noble, Rodney Beneker Jr., Isaiah Beneker; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks for the love and caring of her caregivers Marta Dunn, Gary and Kris Marcum, Thomas Hess and the loving staff at the Grove at Oakleaf Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local in Betsy's memory. Friends may call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 am at the Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229 with Rev Rick Breusch officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019