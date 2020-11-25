1/
Betty Galbraith
1921 - 2020
Betty Jane Galbraith, age 99, of Upper Arlington, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2020. Betty was born and raised in Columbus, only child of the late Isaac and Grace Perry. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert M. with whom she married in 1943. Betty graduated from West High School, Class of 1937. She worked as a secretary throughout her career at Columbus Depot, Borden Company, and retired from the US Attorney Office. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and was a wonderful cook. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Barbara (Steve) Horn and Michael (Sue) Galbraith; grandchildren, Alex Galbraith, and Sydney Horn; and other extended family members and dear friends. Due to the current health conditions, all services for Betty will be private. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
