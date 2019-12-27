|
|
Geise, Betty
Betty Geise, a longtime resident of Dublin, Ohio died peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty is survived by her 3 daughters, Cathy Parsons (Worthington), Jan Geise (Dublin) and Linda Geise (Fort Wayne, Indiana), 4 grandchildren, Brian Parsons (Darian) Worthington, Andy Parsons(Lindsay) Worthington, Tracy Goodwin (Matt) London, Michael Geise (Dublin), 7 Great Grandchildren, Austin Parsons, Kaleb Goodwin, Kaitlyn Parsons, Ayden Parsons, Emerson Parsons, Kylee Parsons and Holden Parsons. Betty is also survived by sisters Nancy Hurlburt and Judy Marafioti (Joe) and Brother in laws Richard Geise (Shirley) and Donald Geise, sister in laws Lucy Geise and Barb Henderson and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband Jay, parents, Charles and Agnes Henderson, Sister Lois Lankford, and brothers, Dickie, Charles and Robert. Betty was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid euchre player and enjoyed her Friday outings with her many friends at the Dublin Senior Center. Betty and Jay were loyal Buckeye fans and longtime season ticket holders. Betty's dream was to one day "Dot" the I! To say she touched the hearts of all she met would be an understatement. Betty will be missed deeply by her family and friends. Calling hours will be Monday, December 30th from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a short service at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W Olentangy St Powell, Ohio. A memorial mass and burial will be held at a later date. A very special thankyou to the wonderful staff on the 3rd floor at Dublin Methodist Hospital. What an amazing group of compassionate caring professionals. They embraced Betty and all of us like family. We will always remember your kindness. Our sincere thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice team and Pastoral group who helped Betty complete her journey with dignity and grace. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations be made to the Dublin Senior Center in Betty's honor. Donations can be sent to The Dublin Senior Center, 5600 post Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019