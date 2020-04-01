Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hairston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hairston


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hairston Obituary
Hairston, Betty
1939 - 2020
Betty Jean Hairston, age 80. Sunrise May 22, 1939 and Sunset March 22, 2020. Private services will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Triedstone Bapitst Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -