|
|
Hairston, Betty
1939 - 2020
Betty Jean Hairston, age 80. Sunrise May 22, 1939 and Sunset March 22, 2020. Private services will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Triedstone Bapitst Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020