|
|
Herfel, DeVore, Betty
1931 - 2019
Betty J. DeVore, 88, passed away peacefully at her residence in Lewis Center, Ohio on November 2, 2019. She was born in Newport, Kentucky on August 17, 1931. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Carl J. and Nelle Herfel, husband of 40 years, Don DeVore, brother Carl A. Herfel, and son Dr. Philip DeVore. She is survived by 5 children, Vicki (Michael) Foster, Dale (Julie) DeVore, Dr. Richard (Cindy) DeVore, Dr. Ronald (Duneen) DeVore, and Valerie (Jack) Yurich; brother, David (Sue) Herfel; 11 grandchildren, Michele Endsley, Adam DeVore, Claire Helin, Chris, Carly and Kevin DeVore, Erick and Nicholas DeVore, Mackenzie Brechbiel and Brock and Luke Yurich; 9 great-grandchildren; and nephews and a niece. Betty graduated in 1949 from St. Joseph's Academy, and was an active member at St. Anthony and St. Elizabeth Catholic churches. Betty was a loving homemaker who enjoyed being in the Forest Park Civic Association and Forest Park Garden Club. She started her successful real estate career in 1971 and became Broker/Owner of DeVore Realty. She enjoyed 10 years of being a snowbird in Cape Coral, Florida. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9-11am at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43231. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery at 12pm following visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the , at .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019