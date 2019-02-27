|
|
Hern, Betty
1945 - 2019
Betty Jean Hern, 73, of Columbus, died February 26, 2019. Born in Gallipolis, March 10, 1945 to John and Virgie (Felluer) Houck, Sr. She attended Faith Community Church of God in Grove City. Survived by children, Brian Hern of Columbus and Jeana (Shad) Mitchell of Galloway; grandchildren, Rebekah Hern, Brayden Mitchell, Alex Mitchell; and brother, Kenneth Houck. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert "Fuzzy" Hern and 3 brothers. Visitation at RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 124 E. High St., London, OH. Saturday 1 PM until time of service at 3 PM. Pastor Ralph Watts officiating. Burial in Kirkwood Cemetery. Condolences to www.rldfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019