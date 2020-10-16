Berger, Betty J.
1936 - 2020
Betty J. Berger, age 84, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents: John and Lula Wilt and husband, Jay F. Berger. Betty is survived by her sons: Dan (Leigh Galiardi) Wolfe, Mark Wolfe, grandchildren: Daniel (Megan) Wolfe, Jonathan (Yasmin) Wolfe, great-grandchildren as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12 pm -2 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 2 pm at Newcomer-NE 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus, Ohio.
