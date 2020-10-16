1/
Betty J. Berger
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Berger, Betty J.
1936 - 2020
Betty J. Berger, age 84, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents: John and Lula Wilt and husband, Jay F. Berger. Betty is survived by her sons: Dan (Leigh Galiardi) Wolfe, Mark Wolfe, grandchildren: Daniel (Megan) Wolfe, Jonathan (Yasmin) Wolfe, great-grandchildren as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12 pm -2 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 2 pm at Newcomer-NE 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
