|
|
Gischler, Betty J.
1933 - 2019
Betty Jane "B.J." Gischler, age 85, passed away in Pataskala, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks. Born July 17, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elna M. and Bernard M. Easterday. She graduated from Etna High School in 1951 and The Ohio State University in 1955, with a degree in Home Economics. She went to work at Columbia Gas, as a home service advisor "Betty Newton". She married Frederick Leroy Gischler on July 15, 1956. Through her life she held a wide variety of jobs, retiring from DFAS, a US Defense Logistics Agency in January 2000. She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Elizabeth Condopoulos, Victoria (David) Farler; son, Frederick (Deborah) Gischler; grandsons, Matthew and Ian Farler, Christopher, and Thomas Gischler; granddaughter, Lauren Gischler; sister, Bonnie (Carel) Ellinger of Granville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother William Carl Easterday. B.J. was a past Worthy Matron of Wahneta Chapter #235, Order of the Eastern Star, Pataskala, Ohio, a member of Daughters of the Nile Temple No. 87 and a past high priestess of Thea Court No 5, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6-8 PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where there will be an Order of Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America service at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the @ donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019