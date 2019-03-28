Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gischler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Gischler


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty J. Gischler Obituary
Gischler, Betty J.
1933 - 2019
Betty Jane "B.J." Gischler, age 85, passed away in Pataskala, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks. Born July 17, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elna M. and Bernard M. Easterday. She graduated from Etna High School in 1951 and The Ohio State University in 1955, with a degree in Home Economics. She went to work at Columbia Gas, as a home service advisor "Betty Newton". She married Frederick Leroy Gischler on July 15, 1956. Through her life she held a wide variety of jobs, retiring from DFAS, a US Defense Logistics Agency in January 2000. She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Elizabeth Condopoulos, Victoria (David) Farler; son, Frederick (Deborah) Gischler; grandsons, Matthew and Ian Farler, Christopher, and Thomas Gischler; granddaughter, Lauren Gischler; sister, Bonnie (Carel) Ellinger of Granville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother William Carl Easterday. B.J. was a past Worthy Matron of Wahneta Chapter #235, Order of the Eastern Star, Pataskala, Ohio, a member of Daughters of the Nile Temple No. 87 and a past high priestess of Thea Court No 5, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6-8 PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where there will be an Order of Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America service at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the @ donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now