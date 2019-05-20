|
Malone, Betty J.
1927 - 2019
Betty Jane Malone, age 92, of Columbus, passed away May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert Malone, sons Robert and Harvey, sisters Jeanine Williams and Donnie VanFossen. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve Bush and Carla Grispino. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family wished to thank the staff at Country View of Sunbury for the care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy., Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082. To sign and view Betty's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019