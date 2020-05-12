Betty J. Norris
1930 - 2020
Betty June Norris, age 89 of Powell, passed away on Sunday, May 10,2020. Betty was born on November 3, 1930 in Martinsburg, Ohio to the late Earl and Daisy Moran. She graduated from Newark High School in 1948. She was married to her husband, Paul for 59 years. Betty was a member of Powell United Methodist Church. She volunteered at hospitals, throughout her life. She loved to travel and explore new places. She made friends wherever she went. Betty enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Carl and William Moran and her husband, Paul Norris. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Andrew) Olesnanik and Kimberly Norris, her grandchildren, Katie (Matthew) Williams, Jessie (Scott) Gerlach, Hannah (Victor) Kaczkowski, Natalie Weber and Benjamin Weber and one grandson Elliot Williams. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

